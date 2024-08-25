Manchac Homes To Be Featured On Trending Today On Fox Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Manchac Homes, a leading home builder known for its commitment to quality and southern craftsmanship.

- Russell Alleman, President and Founder of Manchac HomesBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Manchac Homes, a leading home builder known for its commitment to quality and southern craftsmanship, is excited to announce its feature on the popular television series Trending Today. The episode is scheduled to air on Fox Business on August 24th at 5:00 p.m. EST.Trending Today is recognized for spotlighting innovative companies that significantly impact their respective industries. Manchac Homes' inclusion in this program highlights the company's dedication to creating beautiful, functional homes that reflect its vision and genuine passion for design.Since its founding, Manchac Homes has built a reputation for excellence by fusing traditional architecture with modern amenities. Each home is crafted with the highest quality materials and attention to detail, ensuring that every build is not only visually stunning but also built to last. The company's approach to homebuilding is deeply rooted in understanding the needs of its clients, from the initial design phase to the final walk-through."We are thrilled to be featured on Trending Today and to share the story of Manchac Homes with a national audience," said Russell Alleman, President and Founder of Manchac Homes. "Our focus has always been on delivering homes embodying our vision while meeting our clients' needs. We take great pride in our relationships and the quality of our work."The segment will offer viewers an inside look at the Manchac Homes building process, showcasing the company's commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and customer satisfaction. From traditional Southern-style homes to contemporary designs, Manchac Homes caters to diverse tastes and lifestyles, making each home a true reflection of its owner.Tune in to Trending Today on Fox Business on August 24th at 5:00 pm EST to learn more about Manchac Homes and their dedication to creating quality homes with a distinctive Louisiana flair. For more information about Manchac Homes and their building services, please visit .About Manchac HomesManchac Homes is a premier home builder based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail, Manchac Homes specializes in creating custom homes that reflect the unique character and charm of whole Southern living. Focusing on quality construction and customer satisfaction, Manchac Homes has become a trusted name in the custom home building industry.About Trending TodayTrending Today is a dedicated program spotlighting the nation's foremost entrepreneurs, innovators, and trendsetters, reshaping and elevating diverse industries. This show provides a dynamic platform for guests to articulate their inspiring professional journeys, steadfast commitment to brand development, and the motivation they offer to aspiring entrepreneurs pursuing the American dream. Learn more at###

Tune In To See Premiere Custom Home Building From One of Louisiana's Finest, Manchac Homes

