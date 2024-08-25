Subroto Cup Sub-Jr Boys: Nongiri Presbyterian To Face Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan In Semifinal

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 25 (IANS) Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya will face Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan in the first semi-final while Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh will meet Infocus India Public School in the other semifinal of the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys International which will be played at the Services Corp Centre on Monday after winning their respective quarterfinals.

In the first quarterfinal of the day, Nongiri Presbyterian got the better of home side Army Boys Sports Company 2-0, courtesy of first half goals by Nang Sanbha and Chanjib to book their spot in the semis. In the second quarterfinal, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan had a comfortable 3-0 victory over GSSS Mazara Dingrian, Punjab. The Punjab outfit held firm against the side from Bangladesh in the first half but could not withstand the pressure in the second half as Toybeur's twin strike within the space of four minutes (31st and 35th) and a 50th-minute strike from Rayhahul ensured that they reached the semifinals with ease.

The third quarterfinal was the most tightly fought match, as Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh overcame a resilient Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith, West Bengal 3-2 to book a semifinal spot against Infocus India Public School, West Bengal who overcame St. Stephen's School, Chandigarh 4-2 on penalties after both sides were locked goalless in regulation time.

Arslan scored for the Uttar Pradesh side in the second minute and doubled his side's lead in the 21st minute with the second goal of the match. Major Dhyanchand Sports College then extended their lead in the 26th minute with a strike from Rohit. Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith then tried to turn around the match in the second half with a courageous display as Agam and Manik scored the goals but it was not enough for them to reverse the result.

In the last quarterfinal both Infocus India Public School and St. Stephen's School finished goalless after regulation time. Both teams could not find the net in the extra time as the match was stretched into penalties. The school from West Bengal scored all of their four penalties while the Chandigarh School missed two penalties ensuring Infocus India's place in the semis.