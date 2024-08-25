[Pangyo Interview] Cellico CEO Jungseok Kim:“Eyecane AR Glasses To Provide New Vision For Visually Impaired Worldwide”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celico YouTube Interview Thumbnail Image

Product image of Eyecane

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), August 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cellico , a startup developing advanced for the visually impaired, offers new hope to patients suffering from retinal diseases.Cellico has developed the AR glasses 'Eyecane,' which alleviate the suffering of visually impaired patients. They provide customized solutions for conditions causing visual impairment, such as Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), and glaucoma.AMD is one of the major causes of vision loss. Patients experience a blurring or blind spot in the center of their vision, significantly hindering daily activities. While there are treatments to halt the progression of AMD, there has been no way to restore vision already lost. 'Eyecane' by Cellico is the world's first innovative product for these patients, helping to recover lost sight.'Eyecane' captures and processes video through a 4K camera and a mobile app, then provides the user with clear, real-time images. It transmits visual information using the surrounding field of view to replace damaged areas, thus helping AMD patients maintain an independent lifestyle.'Eyecane' offers various features to improve the lives of AMD patients. It includes a 4K 13MP OIS camera that captures images with up to 18x zoom and restores the field of view through an app. An exclusive image processing engine and automatic blind spot measurement program accurately identify damaged areas of vision and provide clear sight in real time.A 1080p full-HD bird bath optical lens offers a 100-inch, 40-degree field of view, vividly displaying processed images. OCR AI text reading also allows users to“read” text audibly, supporting 190 languages and enhancing global accessibility.Lastly, object detection based on YOLOv8 identifies objects in front of the user and provides vocal guidance. These features are expected to help AMD patients significantly improve their vision and regain independence.Cellico has been awarded a CES Innovation Award in the Wearable Technology category in 2023. At CES 2024, the same item was upgraded and won innovation awards in three categories: Wearable Technologies, Digital Health, and Accessibility & Aging Tech.Cellico is seeking partners in various countries, including the USA, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, the UK, and Spain, to distribute its products to help visually impaired individuals. The company will finalize sales and distribution contracts with visual impairment specialists in France and Italy.Cellico CEO Jungseok Kim stated,“Through Eyecane, we aim to provide a new vision to visually impaired individuals worldwide and significantly improve their quality of life.” There is much anticipation for the benefits Cellico's technology will bring to more people.

Kim Seung Yeon

Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator

+82 31-776-4834

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.