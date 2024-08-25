Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Attack On Lebanon 'Not End Of Story', Says PM Netanyahu After Airstrikes (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Israeli Prime has declared that the recent military action against Hezbollah in Lebanon "is not the end of the story," signaling a potential escalation in the conflict.

Netanyahu's statement came after Israel's air defenses successfully intercepted all drones launched by Hezbollah at a strategic target in central Israel on Sunday.

The attack by the Iranian-backed group was in retaliation for the assassination of its top commander, Fuad Shukr, in Beirut last month.

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel's response is "another step towards changing the situation in the north" and ensuring the safety of residents in the affected areas. He also issued a stern warning to the leaders of Hezbollah and Iran, underscoring Israel's readiness to continue its military operations if necessary.

In a statement released by Hezbollah, the group confirmed that it had launched over 320 rockets and deployed drones against 11 Israeli military targets in the northern region. The attack was described as the "first phase" of retaliation for Shukr's killing. However, a Hezbollah official revealed that the group had delayed its response due to "political considerations," including ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip.

The official noted that Hezbollah's decision to hold back its response was influenced by efforts to avoid triggering a full-scale war, particularly in light of delicate negotiations taking place in Cairo. Despite the rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon, American officials remain hopeful that a ceasefire agreement can be reached.

Hamas, an ally of Hezbollah, praised the drone and rocket attack on Israel, calling it a "major qualitative response" that targeted "vital and strategic" locations. In a statement posted on Telegram, Hamas expressed solidarity with Hezbollah, asserting that "the crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples will not pass without a response."