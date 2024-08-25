Iran exports commodities worth over USD1B from Alborz province in 1 year

(MENAFN) Mojtaba Abdollahi, the governor-general of Alborz province, announced that commodities worth over USD1 billion were exported from the province during the last Iranian calendar year 1402, which ended on March 19. This milestone contributes to the broader picture of Iran’s non-oil export performance, which the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported to have reached 136.4 million tons, valued at USD49.33 billion for the year. While this reflects a 9.82 percent increase in export tonnage, there was an 8.87 percent decline in export value compared to the previous year.



According to IRICA head Mohammad Rezvanifar, in addition to non-oil exports, Iran also exported USD35.87 billion worth of crude oil, USD370 million in electricity, and USD1.293 billion in technical engineering services. However, the petrochemical sector faced challenges, with exports of petrochemical products reaching 48.8 million tons worth USD19.4 billion, marking decreases of 11.32 percent in weight and 28.59 percent in value compared to the prior year.



The report also highlighted Iran’s top export items during this period, with liquefied natural gas leading the way at USD3.9 billion, followed by liquefied propane at USD3.62 billion, and bitumen-oil at USD2.19 billion. These figures underscore the significant role of energy-related commodities in Iran's export portfolio, despite the overall decline in petrochemical exports.



China remained Iran's top export destination, importing USD13.915 billion worth of goods from the Islamic Republic, followed by Iraq with USD9.215 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over USD6.611 billion, Turkey with USD4.16 billion, and India with USD2.17 billion. Additionally, the average customs value of each ton of exported goods was reported at USD362, a 17 percent decrease from the previous year, reflecting shifts in the global market and pricing dynamics for Iranian exports.

