Israeli army announces launching of massive airstrikes on southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) Early Sunday, the Israeli announced that it had launched on southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's preparations for a significant attack on Israel. According to Army spokesman Daniel Hagari, a barrage of missiles and rockets had been fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, prompting sirens to blare across the affected regions in Israel.



Hagari highlighted that Hezbollah was on the verge of executing a broader assault, leading the Israeli military to commence retaliatory strikes on Hezbollah positions. He issued a stern warning to residents of southern Lebanon, specifically those living south of the Litani River, advising them to evacuate immediately as Israel is determined to eliminate any threats against its security.



In a related development, Israel Army Radio reported that Israeli fighter jets have already targeted 40 sites in southern Lebanon as part of the ongoing military response. The situation has also impacted civilian infrastructure, with the Israel Airports Authority announcing delays in departing flights at Ben Gurion Airport. The authority advised passengers to stay informed about flight schedule changes through their airlines due to the heightened security situation.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for attacks on Israeli military positions near the southern border, stating that they had targeted two zones with kamikaze drones the previous night. In two separate communications, Hezbollah also asserted that 10 locations in northern Israel had been struck in their retaliatory actions.

