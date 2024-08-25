Death rate from boat accident in western DR Congo climbs to 29

(MENAFN) The death toll from a boat accident in western Democratic Republic of Congo has climbed to 29, with an unknown number of individuals still unaccounted for, according to a local official's statement on Thursday. The tragic incident occurred last Sunday when a boat carrying approximately 300 passengers capsized in the Lukenie River, within the territory of Kutu in Mai-Ndombe province, leaving dozens missing in its wake.



The ill-fated vessel was en route to Nioki city from Oshwe when it sank during the night. As of now, rescue efforts have led to the recovery and burial of 29 bodies, including 15 women and one child, as confirmed by Jacques Nzenza Mongie, the territory administrator. He also noted that around 120 survivors have been accounted for, and search operations are ongoing to locate the missing passengers.



Preliminary reports suggest that the boat struck submerged tree trunks before it overturned, leading to the tragic accident. Mongie indicated that overloading and poor visibility during nighttime navigation are believed to be significant factors contributing to the disaster.



Water transport remains a vital mode of travel in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the largely impassable road infrastructure. Unfortunately, this incident marks the second major boating tragedy in recent months, following a similar accident in June, where more than 80 people lost their lives when another boat capsized in the Kwa River within the same province.

