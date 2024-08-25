Today's market analysis on behalf of Ahmed Negm Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com '

(MENAFN- Your Mind ) The GCC stock markets ended this week mostly positive, impacted by investors' optimism toward a potential rate cut next month by the Fed.



The UAE stock markets were volatile today, remaining close to flat as investors are cautious ahead of today's most important event of the week, where Jerome Powell will deliver a speech at Jackson Hole, which will impact market sentiment. The markets are ending the week with a gain. The Dubai stock market reached the resistance level seen in July and could be exposed to the downside if traders move to secure their gains. Similarly, while the Abu Dhabi stock market is on a positive momentum, the decline in oil prices could limit its advances if it persists.



The Saudi stock market also saw positive gains this week, at 2.36%, reaching the 12,200 points resistance level while waiting for more developments to define its next direction. In contrast, the Qatari stock market ended the week muted, as the market direction continues to be unclear.



The Egyptian stock market also continued its advances this week, going beyond the 30,000 points and opening the door for further gains





MENAFN25082024006667014463ID1108598366