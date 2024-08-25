Enemy Significantly Reduced Use Of Tactical Aviation In Kharkiv Region - OTG“Kharkiv”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the start of the Kursk operation, there has been an easing of the Russian tactical activity in the Kharkiv region.

Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesman for the

operational and tactical group“Kharkiv”, said this on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We felt relief only in tactical aviation. That is, the enemy has significantly reduced its use in our direction. Thus, if in the previous periods we had 30-50 guided bombs per day on our section of the frontline, then, for example, yesterday the enemy launched air strikes twice, using 4 guided bombs and 11 unguided air missiles. This is significantly less than in previous periods, we can say that it is several times less,” he noted.

According to him, this means that the enemy has completely abandoned the use of tactical aviation - it is actively using it in other areas of the front, in particular in Sumy region.

Sarantsev added that it is impossible to talk about any lack of aviation.“The enemy still has a certain offensive potential and, of course, still has the aircraft that can be used against the Defense Forces in the most important areas,” the spokesman noted.

Speaking about the changes in their section of the front after the start of the Kursk operation, he informed that on certain days the enemy intensifies the use of FPV drones.

“Usually, it conducts an average of 30-40 strikes using kamikaze drones per day. On some days, there may be as many as 50 or 60 such strikes. In some areas, in particular in the Lyptsi-Hlyboke direction, some enemy units have a significant decline in morale,” said Sarantsev.

The spokesperson explained that the Russian Federation personnel refuse to go on combat missions, perform special tasks, which may include delivery of ammunition, provisions, medicines to the frontline positions, etc.

“These tasks may also include evacuation of casualties, which they hardly ever do. That is, not only do they not evacuate their wounded, but they do not evacuate the dead. The weather is hot now, and this provokes a certain crisis in the sanitary and epidemiological situation,” he noted.

Answering the question whether it is possible to take prisoners in his area of the front, Sarantsev noted that the situation in Kharkiv region is not the same as in Kursk region, there is no such mass surrender of Russians as in Kursk region.

“If there are such cases, they are isolated. For example, last week, if I'm not mistaken, there were 2 prisoners, one of them was captured using a drone,” the spokesman said.

As reported, the offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation began on August 6, 2024.