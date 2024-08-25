Exinity Group expects limited interest rate cuts from Federal Reserve, gold forecasts for 2024

(MENAFN) Han Tan, the chief market analyst at Exinity Group, has projected a conservative outlook for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate adjustments in the near future. According to Tan, the Fed is unlikely to reduce rates by more than 25 basis points, indicating that significant cuts beyond this threshold are not anticipated. This perspective reflects a cautious approach towards monetary policy, suggesting that the central may prefer a more measured stance in response to evolving economic conditions.



In addition, Tan has cast doubt on the potential for prices to reach USD3,000 per ounce within the next year. Despite the metal’s recent performance and ongoing economic uncertainties, he believes that such a substantial increase in gold prices is improbable for 2024. This forecast aligns with a broader view of gold's price trajectory, considering the current market dynamics and economic factors that could influence its future movements.



Tan’s assessments are likely to influence investor expectations and market strategies, as they provide a tempered outlook on both interest rate policy and precious metal prices. By setting these expectations, Tan aims to guide market participants in their planning and decision-making processes, highlighting the importance of staying informed about potential shifts in economic policy and market conditions.



