China continues to lead global industrial robotics market for 11th year

(MENAFN) China has solidified its position as the world’s largest industrial robot market for the 11th consecutive year, according to Shen Guobin, Vice Minister of and Information Technology. In 2023, China produced 430,000 industrial robots, with new installations in the country representing over half of the global market share over the past three years. This significant presence underscores China's pivotal role in the global robotics industry. At the 2024 World Robot Congress in Beijing, Shen highlighted that China’s rapid development in robotics has made it a major contributor to the industry's growth worldwide.



The Chinese robotics sector has achieved notable advancements in innovation and technology. Significant progress has been made in areas such as bionic perception, understanding, planning, and control technologies. By July 2024, China had registered more than 190,000 active robotics-related patents, accounting for approximately two-thirds of the global total. Shen also emphasized the country’s efforts to advance the “Robot with Applications” initiative, which integrates robots across various industries. Over the past decade, the density of robots in China's manufacturing sector has surged from 49 per 10,000 workers to 470.



The five-day World Robot Congress, which began on Wednesday in Beijing, features 169 global companies showcasing over 600 robots, including more than 60 new models making their debut. This event highlights China's ongoing leadership and innovation in the robotics field.



