Kuwait PM Condoles With Indian Pres. Over Factory Blast Victims
Date
8/25/2024 8:09:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of condolences to the Indian President Droupadi Murmu, on the victims of the Pharmaceutical factory explosion in southern India. (end)
