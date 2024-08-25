Enemy Uses Assault Groups As“Bait” In Hlyboke-Lyptsi Area - Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the tactics of Russian assaults depend on the terrain. For example, in the Hlyboke-Lyptsi area, the Russians use decoy tactics - they send assault groups and monitor how Ukrainians fire on them.

Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the operational and tactical group“Kharkiv”, said this on the air of the United News telethon, answering the question of how the Russians conduct assaults, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have both open countryside and urban areas. And the tactics in different locations are somewhat different. For example, in the Hlyboke-Lyptsi area, the enemy sometimes uses tactics that, in my opinion, are quite primitive and at the same time quite resource-intensive. That is, they send groups of people ahead to carry out assault actions and at the same time they serve as a kind of bait,” he said.

Sarantsev explained that this is how the enemy monitors how Ukrainians are dealing with fire damage, and thus these assault groups are trying to find out the Ukrainian fire system and, accordingly, then work on it.

overcome Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment with operation in Kursk region - IS

According to him, such assaults can be resumed several times during the battle, meaning that the occupier does not spare people.

“And we can say that the enemy is trying to keep equipment and artillery weapons, which it mainly uses from the territory of the Russian Federatio . On our territory, they are mainly setting up positions for mortars, as well as positions for heavy armored vehicles, which they manage to set up under the cover of forest belts. This is more in the area of Starytsia village, where this type of weaponry can be covertly moved,” informed the spokesman.

He said that on the other hand, in the city, Russians are using small assault groups that enter from different directions, trying to attack the Defense Forces, and advance to a certain point.

“There they gather in a small striking fist of up to 10 people and... try to move on. One way or another, the enemy is trying to develop their skills and apply new techniques. Nevertheless, it does not help him. We are steadfastly holding our positions and effectively inflicting fire damage, destroying both manpower and weapons and military equipment,” Sarantsev assured.

According to him, the enemy is constantly changing its tactics.

As reported, Russians fired on Balakliia in Kharkiv region, a man was injured.