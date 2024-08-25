Injured Palestinian Detainee Dies In Israeli Custody

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) confirmed the death of 19-year-old detainee Zahir Tahseen Raddad from the town of Saida near Tulkarm, who died Sunday at the Israeli Meir Hospital.

According to a joint press release from the Commission and PPS, Raddad was arrested on July 23 after being shot by Israeli forces and used as a human shield by placing him on the front of an Israeli military vehicle.

Despite being held in critical condition and on life support after multiple surgeries, Israeli authorities continued to detain Raddad until his death, the statement explained.

The statement condemned the incident as a compounded crime, starting from the moment of his arrest and shooting, used as a human shield, and continued detention despite his critical condition, highlighting it as part of the unprecedented scale of crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces since the start of the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Both organizations held Israeli authorities fully responsible for Raddad's death, mentioning that he was among many detainees injured since the genocide began, whether immediately or after his arrest, who continue to face medical neglect and other escalating systematic crimes.

It is noted that several injured detainees remain in Israeli hospitals. (end)

