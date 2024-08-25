Manslaughter investigation gets initiated into British businessman`s superyacht catastrophe

(MENAFN) Italian authorities have initiated a manslaughter investigation following the tragic sinking of a luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily earlier this week, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including prominent British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his teenage daughter.



The local prosecutor’s office in the Palermo metropolitan area announced the probe on Saturday. The investigation is centered on allegations of "negligent shipwreck and manslaughter," as stated by prosecutor Raffaele Cammarano during a press conference reported by Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.



The incident involved the 56-meter-long British-flagged superyacht, ‘Bayesian,’ which was carrying 22 people. The vessel was moored less than a kilometer from the Sicilian shore when it was struck by what is suspected to be a tornado or waterspout on Monday. The violent weather conditions caused the yacht to capsize.



Among the seven deceased are Mike Lynch, a notable figure in the United Kingdom tech industry, and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah. The bodies of all the victims have been recovered. The fifteen survivors, including Lynch’s wife and the yacht’s captain, have been interviewed by investigators.



The inquiry is scrutinizing several aspects of the incident, particularly why the yacht’s crew abandoned the guests, who were reportedly asleep in the hull, to save themselves. Prosecutor Cammarano has questioned why the crew failed to anticipate the storm and respond appropriately, noting that the yacht was subjected to wind gusts reaching speeds of 100 kilometers per hour.



Public prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio indicated that responsibility could potentially rest with various parties, including the yacht’s captain, the crew, or even security personnel. The investigation aims to determine the extent of culpability and whether any negligence contributed to the disaster.

