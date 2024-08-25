Muslim Women for Harris announce its disbandment in response to controversy surrounding DNC held in Chicago

(MENAFN) Muslim Women for Harris has announced its disbandment in response to controversy surrounding the National Convention (DNC) held in Chicago. The group’s decision follows reports that pro-Palestine activists were barred from speaking at the convention, an action that has sparked significant backlash from within the community.



The controversy erupted when activists, advocating for a reduction in U.S. military aid to Israel and a more vigorous push for a ceasefire in Gaza, were reportedly denied a platform at the DNC. Abbas Alawieh, a leader of the Uncommitted National Movement, criticized the Democratic Party for not allowing Palestinian-Americans to address the convention. In a video shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Alawieh denounced the decision as unacceptable, emphasizing that the party should not suppress voices advocating for Palestinian issues.



In an interview with Al Jazeera, Alawieh described the exclusion of Palestinian speakers as a significant error on the part of the party, leading to a sit-in protest outside the convention venue. The group Muslim Women for Harris expressed their dismay over the incident in a statement posted on Instagram, revealing that they could not continue their support for Vice President Kamala Harris under these circumstances. They urged the DNC and Harris' team to reconsider their decision before the conclusion of the convention, stressing the importance of inclusivity and representation.



The Washington Post reported that Democratic leadership was concerned that a speech from a pro-Palestinian perspective could jeopardize the unity they sought to present at the convention. However, no specific reasons were provided for the decision to deny the Palestinian speakers.

MENAFN25082024000045015687ID1108598134