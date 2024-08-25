Recent events further exacerbate humanitarian crisis in Gaza

(MENAFN) Recent events have further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and complicated efforts to achieve a ceasefire. On the heels of the United States announcing an additional USD3.5 billion in military aid to Israel, a devastating attack by Israeli forces has drawn widespread condemnation and intensified the suffering of civilians in the region.



The Israeli military targeted the al-Taabi'een school and mosque complex in Gaza City, where many displaced individuals had sought refuge. Images emerging from the scene reveal the harrowing aftermath of the strike, showing debris, blood, and remnants of the destroyed building. The attack has prompted fears that schools, which have been repurposed as shelters for the displaced, are being deliberately targeted.



According to the Palestinian Civil Defense, the death toll from the attack stands at over 90 people, including 11 children and 6 women. The Hamas-led government in Gaza has reported a death toll nearing 100. At Al-Ahli Hospital, a senior surgeon confirmed receiving at least 70 identifiable bodies and 10 additional human remains, which included severed body parts that could not be identified. The surgeon's account highlights the grim reality faced by medical staff as they deal with the aftermath of the assault.



In response to inquiries about the attack, the Israeli military did not provide a direct comment but referred to a statement by IDF spokesman Nadav Shoshani on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Shoshani's statement claimed that the school complex was being used by 20 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, including senior commanders, who were allegedly utilizing it as a base for launching attacks.



The timing and nature of the attack have raised significant concerns about the escalation of violence and the impact on ongoing ceasefire negotiations. The destruction and civilian casualties underscore the urgent need for renewed diplomatic efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and work towards a sustainable resolution to the conflict.

