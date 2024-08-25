Political climate in occupied territories becomes increasingly polarized

(MENAFN) The climate in the occupied territories has become increasingly polarized due to the ongoing aggression in Gaza. The Likud Party, led by Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, has seen a resurgence in popularity following a period of decline due to the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation, which was conducted by Palestinian resistance forces in the towns surrounding Gaza on October 7, 2023.



Recent opinion indicate a significant shift in the political landscape. The popularity gap between Netanyahu’s Likud-led coalition and the opposition, spearheaded by Yair Lapid of the "Yesh Atid" party, has narrowed as a result of the conflict. The war, driven by right-wing ministers within Netanyahu’s coalition, has strengthened support for the Likud Party among Israeli voters.



A recent weekly poll published by the newspaper "Maariv" reveals that Netanyahu’s coalition is projected to secure 58 seats, thus closing the gap with the opposition Jewish parties, which are expected to win 52 seats. The Arabic parties are projected to hold 10 seats in the Knesset if elections were to be held today.



The poll also highlights Netanyahu’s renewed appeal among Israelis. It shows that 41 percent of those surveyed consider Netanyahu the most suitable candidate for prime minister, a notable increase from the previous figure of 40 percent. This is in contrast to Benny Gantz, the head of the "National Camp" party, who has seen a decline in support following his withdrawal from the war government due to disagreements over a prisoner exchange deal involving detainees held by Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza.



This shift in public opinion underscores how the ongoing conflict has influenced Israeli politics, boosting Netanyahu’s standing and affecting the overall dynamics of the political scene in the occupied territories.

MENAFN25082024000045015687ID1108598092