Kuwait Amir Congratulates Uruguay On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Sunday a cable to the President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou, congratulating him on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal wished President Pou welfare and good and further progress and development to Uruguay. (end) gta

