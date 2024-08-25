Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Uruguay On Nat'l Day
Date
8/25/2024 6:10:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah congratulated in a cable on Sunday President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou on his country's national day. (end)
