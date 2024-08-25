Kuwait PM Congratulates Uruguay On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Sunday a cable to the President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou, congratulating him on his country's national day. (end) gta

