Kuwait PM Congratulates Venezuelan Pres. On His Re-Election


8/25/2024 6:10:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, expressing his sincere congratulations on Maduro's re-election for a new presidential term. (end)
