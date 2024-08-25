Kuwait PM Congratulates Venezuelan Pres. On His Re-Election

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, expressing his sincere congratulations on Maduro's re-election for a new presidential term. (end) lr

