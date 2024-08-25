Kuwait PM Congratulates Venezuelan Pres. On His Re-Election
KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, expressing his sincere congratulations on Maduro's re-election for a new presidential term. (end)
