Axis Mutual Fund Launches 'Axis Consumption Fund'

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru | August 22, 2024: India's economic landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation fuelled by rising incomes, urbanization, and burgeoning middle class. To harness the power of India’s thriving consumption sector and to offer investors a strategic opportunity to benefit from the country’s escalating consumer demand, Axis Mutual Fund, one of the fastest-growing fund houses in India, proudly announces the launch of Axis Consumption Fund



The New Fund Offer (NFO), benchmarked against the NIFTY India Consumption TRI, will open for subscription from 23rd August to 6th September 2024. The fund will be managed by Mr. Hitesh Das, Mr. Shreyash Devalkar, and Ms. Krishnaa Narayan (For Overseas Securities), who are committed to leveraging this thematic investment opportunity.



Embracing India’s Consumption Potential

India's consumption story is poised to be a major economic driver, supported by favourable demographics, rising disposable incomes, and urbanization. With a young and aspirational population, consumer spending in India is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The Axis Consumption Fund aims to provide a diversified portfolio that reflects the broad spectrum of India's consumption-driven sectors, including FMCG, Auto, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Realty, and more.



“The evolving consumption patterns in India are a crucial aspect of India’s growth trajectory. As our population's aspirations grow and spending power increases, companies in this space are positioned for sustained growth”, observed Mr. Ashish Gupta, Chief Investment Officer, Axis AMC. “The Axis Consumption Fund offers investors an opportunity to participate in this unfolding trend and aims to build a robust portfolio that captures this dynamic growth. This fund not only reflects the current consumption trends but also anticipates future growth drivers, positioning our investors to reap the benefits of India's economic transformation. This thematic approach aligns with the fundamental drivers of our nation's progress, potentially offering a unique avenue for long-term wealth creation.”



Axis Consumption Fund

The Axis Consumption Fund, specialized to capitalize on India's dynamic consumption sector, providing investors with a well-rounded exposure to industries poised to benefit from India's ongoing structural and cultural shifts in consumer behaviour. The fund will follow a bottom-up approach with a quality-focused style of investing, capturing the emerging trend in the consumer story.



With a strategic focus on sectors beyond FMCG, like consumer discretionary, retailing, auto, and realty, the Axis Consumption Fund will offer a diversified investment approach aimed at capturing the growth potential driven by the flourishing Indian consumer market. Investors can expect to participate in the growth story of India’s expanding middle class and increasing consumer spending, all while benefiting from the fund's expert management and sector-specific insights.



Strategic Focus Areas:

• Innovation: Innovation is not limited to Tech industry, but there is much innovation happening within the consumption segment (sports energy drinks, cold pressed oils, etc.)

• Formalization: Increased market share with the shift towards organised market in sectors such as apparel, tiles, and sanitary ware, textile, footwear, jewellery, etc.

• Urbanization: The shift towards urbanization has led to changing lifestyles and work styles impacting sectors like Real Estate and increased wallet share of Consumer Discretionary

• Penetration: Massive scope for online penetration from categories like online fashion and grocery, quick commerce

• Premiumization: Consumers are upgrading to packaged, branded or higher priced offerings, or adding new products or services to their consumption routine. E.g. Auto, FMCG, Beauty, and Personal Care



"India stands at a pivotal moment in its economic journey. As we navigate through global uncertainties, our domestic market's resilience and growth potential have never been more evident," explained Mr. B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC. "The Axis Consumption Fund is our strategic approach to one of the most compelling narratives in our country today – the evolution of our consumer landscape. This fund aims to capture the value created by India's expanding consumer base, their changing preferences, and increasing purchasing power. We have a great team of fund managers with an extensive experience in equity markets, who will manage the fund. Under their guidance, the fund aims to build a diversified portfolio offering investors a strategic investment avenue that reflects the opportunities in the Indian market." added Mr. B. Gopkumar.





