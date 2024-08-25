Ecom Express Unveils New Brand Identity

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23rd August, 2024: Ecom Express Limited (“Ecom Express”), India’s only pure-play B2C e-commerce logistics solutions provider as of the Financial Year 2024 (Source: RedSeer Report) operating a pan-India express logistics network, has unveiled a new brand identity. This transformation reflects the company’s conscious commitment to being customer-focused, including addressing specific customer category needs, a focus on customer-facing metrics and key result areas, and seamlessly integrating innovative technology across its pan-India express logistics network, achieving speed, agility along with the widest levels of network reach, to deliver a customer-focused approach.



This rebranding initiative features a vibrant, forward-thinking logo and a refreshed visual identity that symbolizes Ecom Express’s pursuit of excellence. The new logo, with its forward-moving arrow enclosed within a square, embodies the company’s commitment to deliver. The ingenious integration of the letter "E" stands for Expression, Innovation, and Progress, while the bold magenta color embodies the spirit of bravery, self-expression, and unyielding strength—. Ecom Express is reintroducing itself with a new identity and a vibrant color—Magenta. This rebranding represents a renewed commitment to their customers, partners, and team. Ecom Express is determined to simplify and democratize logistics for everyone, everywhere,.



Elaborating on the vision behind the transformation, Ajay Chitkara, CEO and MD of Ecom Express, said, “Ecom Express has consistently earned the trust and admiration of our partners, patrons, and customers. As we advance to greater heights, our refreshed brand identity signifies a reaffirmation of our customer-first approach. We are committed to integrating robust technology and innovation to deliver reliable, high-speed services with the widest network reach, all while optimizing operational efficiency and flexibility. He added, “This transformation also strengthens our commitment to our employees and delivery partners, who are fundamental to our business. Our new identity is a testament to our promise of excellence and dedication to redefining logistics through advanced technology aimed at making life easier for all types of customers.”



Ecom Express's new logo is a symbol of its commitment to core values. Each element of the logo embodies Ecom Express's focus on enhancing customer welfare, and fostering a diverse and inclusive environment.





