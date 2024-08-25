Godrej & Boyce Launches India’s first Lithium-Ion powered forklift truck with fully Indigenous Battery Management System

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22 August 2024: Amid India's rapid infrastructure development and the pressing need for green energy solutions, Godrej & Boyce, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, has once again taken the lead with its latest innovation. The Material Handling Business of the conglomerate, today announced the launch of lithium-ion battery powered forklifts featuring indigenously developed Battery Management System (BMS). This will be the first offering of this kind by an Indian manufacturer. The solution addresses a critical need in the Indian material handling sector by providing a self-reliant and secure Li-Ion battery system.

The benefits of Li-ion technology are extensive and transformative, offering more than 4 times longer battery life compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. Li-ion batteries provide 5,000 charge cycles versus 1,200 for lead-acid, reducing long-term investment. They enable opportunity charging, zero emissions during charging, and reduced maintenance needs. Charging from 20% to 80% takes only 2.5 hours for Li-ion compared to 6 hours for lead-acid, with 30% less energy consumption. Li-ion batteries offer upto 15% more run time to 2 and 3 tonne forklifts. The modular design also allows for scalability. Godrej & Boyce plans to extend this technology to other material handling equipment. Industries set to benefit include automotive, FMCG, consumer durable, retail including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and other major manufacturing sectors.

Anil Verma, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Godrej & Boyce, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group said, “India’s logistics sector is at a pivotal juncture, experiencing robust growth driven by infrastructure advancements across sectors such as automotive, FMCG, consumer durables, retail including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, fueled by rising consumer demand. At Godrej & Boyce, we are committed to ‘Make in India’ strategies, playing a vital role in driving this growth. Our focus on integrating cutting-edge, technology-enabled solutions remains a key priority, addressing the complex challenges of modern supply chains. These innovations are crucial for enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring the sector’s continued evolution. The future of India’s logistics will be shaped by this commitment to nation building and innovation, securing a more resilient and adaptive industry.”

Anil Lingayat, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Material Handling Business of Godrej & Boyce, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group said, "We are delighted to introduce our Li-ion powered forklift trucks featuring indigenously developed Battery Management System. This launch underscores our commitment to 'Make in India' and building self-reliant capabilities in critical technologies for the material handling industry. By leveraging our engineering expertise, we have created a solution that enhances safety, and optimizes performance. We believe this is the start of a transformative journey that will revolutionize material handling and inspire industries nationwide to reimagine what's possible when we commit to self-reliance."

Developed in partnership with Log9 Materials, the new battery systems integrate lithium-ion cells with 30% localized production with a proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) fully designed and made in India. The business has set a target of 100% localization for the cells by next year.

Traditionally, the Indian market has heavily relied on imported batteries and BMS systems, primarily sourced from China. Localizing this technology underscores the business's unwavering commitment to the "Make in India" vision and its dedication to fostering a resilient domestic supply chain.





