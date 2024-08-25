NSDC International and TalentCorp sign Tech Advisory MoU to Build Digital Skilling Ecosystem in Malaysia

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 22, 2024 - NSDC International, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), is to provide robust digital skilling solutions to Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), to empower Malaysian youth with new age skills. The collaboration is set to bolster the bilateral ties between India and Malaysia, advancing the skill development framework in both countries.



NSDC International, MD and CEO, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari and Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), Group CEO Mr. Thomas Mathew signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday at Kaushal Bhawan in the esteemed presence of Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India and YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources, Government of Malaysia.



Speaking during the occasion Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Education, Govt of India said, “Our skill development program is designed with a strong focus on industry needs. By conducting extensive grassroots surveys, we have identified critical skill gaps, and the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) plays a pivotal role in bridging them. I am confident that TalentCorp will greatly benefit from the tech advisory solutions provided by NSDC International. This partnership offers valuable opportunities for mutual learning and growth for both the countries.”



The partnership will focus on two primary areas of cooperation: the digitalization of Malaysia's talent ecosystem and the implementation of digitally verifiable credentials. Through a comprehensive skilling digital platform, this initiative will explore curriculum development, content creation, training design and delivery, and best practices for enhancing assessment and certification frameworks. NSDC digital platform will be studied for potential implementation in Malaysia.



Along with this, the collaboration will also focus on implementing NSDC Trust initiative of providing digitally verifiable credentials which will streamline and enhance the verification process for credentials of Indian citizens travelling to Malaysia for higher studies, work, or other purposes. It will ensure the authenticity and reliability of identity, academic, skill, financial, and professional qualifications, facilitating smoother verification procedures and strengthening bilateral ties between India and Malaysia in workforce development.



Speaking at the event, YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources, Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad said that the discussion with India has led to this partnership to enhance the skills of Malaysian youth. "KESUMA, through TalentCorp, has tailored specific skills training programmes based on recommendations and guidance from the FSTCs. We've observed that participants in these FSTC-guided programmes typically earn 10-15% higher salaries, demonstrating the strong link between enhanced productivity and increased wages."



"With the new MoU, we will continue to intensify our collaboration and achieve even greater success for both the Ministries and for our two nations," he said.



The collaboration aims to facilitate the human capital development of Malaysian youth through robust digital solutions. It will align with the key development priorities established by the Government of Malaysia and aims to prepare nation's workforce for the demands of the 21st-century job market.



Under this agreement, TalentCorp will adopt global best practices in collaboration with NSDC International to swiftly identify and respond to changing market demands for skills, with a particular focus on new-age and 21st-century competencies. This approach is designed to enhance employment opportunities for Malaysian youth within the country, the region, and globally.



This partnership marks a significant milestone in international cooperation for skill development and sets a new benchmark for cross-border initiatives in human capital development.



The other delegates present during the occasion were Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE; Ms Hena Usman, Joint Secretary, MSDE; Shri Ajay Kumar Raina, COO, NSDC International; Smt Shreshtha Gupta, CTO, NSDC and NSDC International along with Mr. Kamal Bin Pardi, Director General, Department of Labor Peninsular Malaysia, Ministry of Human Resources, Mr. Raja Mohd Nizam Bin Raja Kamarulbahrin, Undersecretary of International Division, Ministry of Human Resources and Mr. Siva Kumeren A. Narayanan, Group Chief Operating Officer, TalentCorp..







