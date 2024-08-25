RR Kabel's latest campaign featuring Akshay Kumar urges consumers to choose safety with FIREX LS0H-EBXL wires

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22 August, 2024: R R Kabel Limited, one of India's leading wire and cable manufacturers, has launched its much-anticipated TVC campaign, #FireSeJyaadaJaanleva, starring Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar. This campaign, showcases RR Kabel's ongoing efforts to promote safety and awareness, underscores the critical importance of choosing high-quality wires for the safety of homes and families.

The new TVC, which has been rolled out across major television channels and social platforms (Nationally), delivers a powerful message: the wires behind the walls of our homes are as crucial as the walls themselves. Featuring RR Kabel’s innovative FIREX LS0H-EBXL (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) wires, the campaign highlights the often-overlooked dangers of toxic smoke emitted by regular PVC wires during a fire. While fire is indeed dangerous, the black, toxic smoke it produces can be even more deadly, a fact that RR Kabel aims to bring to the forefront of public consciousness.

Speaking on the launch of the TVC, Mr. Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director at R R Kabel Limited, commented, “Our goal with this campaign is to raise awareness about the critical need for choosing the right quality wires for your homes. We want to dispel the myth that fire alone is the main danger during an outbreak. In reality, it’s the toxic smoke that poses the greatest threat to life. At RR Kabel, safety has always been our priority, and we continue to innovate to ensure our products meet the highest standards of protection.”

The #FireSeJyaadaJaanleva campaign is aligned with RR Kabel’s brand proposition, ‘Akalmand Bano Sahi Chuno’ (Be Wise, Choose Right), encouraging consumers to make informed decisions when it comes to the safety of their homes.





