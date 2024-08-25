Renowned Sound Engineer Valerie Gard to lead training on live performances at Sennheiser Middle East August 28 workshop for women musicians

(MENAFN- Epress release) DUBAI, UAE- 23, August 2024 —Sennheiser Middle East will host a workshop on live performances for women musicians led by renowned live sound engineer Valerie Gard in partnership with Ryan Burr, Head of Technical Applications Engineering and Fadi Constantine, Technical Sales Manager, Professional Audio at Sennheiser Middle East. The event hosting the workshop on August 28, Emirati Women’s Day at The Fridge in Al Quoz, Dubai will start at 10-30 am and go on to 3 pm with a break for refreshments. Participants will benefit from training on technical aspects of audio at live performances as Valerie will present her professional perspectives as a qualified sound engineer with years of varied experience around the world.



Valerie Gard is a highly experienced and ever progressing sound engineer and system technician. Her vast knowledge and experience in system engineering, FOH and Monitor engineering, and network engineering in different venues, open-airs, stadiums etc. qualify her to deliver a wealth of knowledge and expertise to participants of the workshop.



Commenting on the event, Valerie says, "After years of touring and working on various events, I've realized how essential it is to support and empower more women in our industry, helping them gain confidence and representation in this male-dominated field. With a mixed German-UAE background and as a strong supporter of women in live events, I’ve had the privilege of working across Europe and in Dubai. I’m genuinely excited about this opportunity to connect with women musicians here."



Valerie’s international assignments have seen her involvement with superstars like Anoushka Shankar, Christian Scott, and London Royal Philharmonic among many others. In the UAE she gained fame at the Expo 2020 Dubai Main stage, where she worked with high profile names like A R Rahman & Firdaus Orchestra.



Sennheiser supports musicians across the world and Diversity is an enunciated value of the company globally. This workshop for women musicians has been organized on Emirati Women’s Day to highlight the commitment of Sennheiser Middle East to support the many women artists living and working in the Emirates.



Mig Cardamone, Sales Director, Middle East who heads Sennheiser Middle East said,” As we celebrate 15 years in the Middle East this year, we are proud to be corporate citizens of the region working out of Dubai. This initiative represents our values, and we hope it is the beginning of many more women’s day celebrations in the years to come.”



Valerie Gard’s expert training session will be followed by time allocated for hands-on learning on the latest audio equipment. Those who choose to stay after a refreshment break will have the opportunity to jam with fellow artists, enjoy camaraderie and unique fun networking with fellow women musicians across the city.









