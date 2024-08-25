Gold bets rise as investors expect strong monetary easing from Federal Reserve

(MENAFN) Investor interest in has surged to its highest levels in over four years, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve may soon implement more aggressive monetary easing measures to bolster the economy. According to weekly U.S. government data released on Tuesday, hedge funds and large speculators significantly increased their net long positions in by 7.8 percent as of August 20, bringing the total to 236,749 contracts. This marks the highest level of speculative interest in the precious metal since early 2020. The rise in gold positions reflects a growing consensus among money managers that the Federal Reserve is likely to adopt a more accommodative stance in the near future, which could have significant implications for the market.



The price of gold reached a historic milestone on Tuesday, hitting an all-time high of USD2,531.75 per ounce. This new record was set after the precious metal breached the USD2,530 threshold for the first time this month, signaling strong investor confidence in gold as a safe haven amid economic uncertainty. The rally in gold prices is largely fueled by the belief that the Federal Reserve is on the verge of cutting interest rates, a move that would further enhance the appeal of gold. Unlike interest-bearing assets, gold does not generate income from holding it, making it particularly attractive during periods of low or negative interest rates, as investors seek stability in an unpredictable economic environment.



The current bullish sentiment toward gold underscores the broader market dynamics where low interest rates and economic instability drive investors toward safe-haven assets. With the Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts on the horizon, the appeal of gold is expected to remain strong, as lower rates typically reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like bullion. As a result, the demand for gold is likely to continue growing, further solidifying its status as a key asset in times of economic uncertainty. Investors and market participants will closely watch the Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions, as they could significantly influence the trajectory of gold prices in the coming months.



