Woman Killed As Enemy Hit Kherson
Date
8/25/2024 5:14:37 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, destroying a residential building and killing a woman.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
“The Russian army attacked a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. The house was destroyed as a result of the hit. Rescuers removed the body of the deceased woman from under the rubble,” the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, nine people, including a child, were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day.
