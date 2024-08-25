Woman Killed As Enemy Hit Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, destroying a residential building and killing a woman.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian attacked a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. The house was destroyed as a result of the hit. Rescuers removed the body of the deceased woman from under the rubble,” the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, nine people, including a child, were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day.