Men's Volleyball Team Faces Belgium In European Championship's Qualifying Round
Date
8/25/2024 5:14:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijani men's volleyball team has played its next match
in the qualifying round of the European Championship,
Azernews reports.
The team led by Farid Jalalov faced the Belgian national team in
Baku.
The guests had a great start to the meeting organized at the
Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The rival
team, which kept the initiative until the end, left the field with
a clean score victory. Thus, the national team lost its second
match in the competition with a score of 0:3.
The Azerbaijan national team competes in Group B together with
the Austrian and Belgian teams in the Euro-2026 qualifying
round.
According to the format of the competition, the other two
matches of the teams will take place in August 2025.
A total of 21 teams (7 groups) play at this stage. The group
winners and the 5 second-placed teams with the best result will get
the right to participate in the European Championship.
The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation's president is Javid
Gurbanov.
For two years in a row, in 2003 and 2004, the Azerbaijani
women's volleyball team became the third prize-winner of the
international tournament for the Cup of the first President of
Russia, Boris Yeltsin.
In 2005, the Azerbaijani women's team became the winner of the
European qualifying tournament for the World Grand Prix, which took
place in the Azerbaijani city of Guba.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN25082024000195011045ID1108597928
