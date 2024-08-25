Men's Volleyball Team Faces Belgium In European Championship's Qualifying Round

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Azerbaijani men's volleyball team has played its next match in the qualifying round of the European Championship, Azernews reports.

The team led by Farid Jalalov faced the Belgian national team in Baku.

The guests had a great start to the meeting organized at the Volleyball Center of the of Youth and Sports. The rival team, which kept the initiative until the end, left the field with a clean score victory. Thus, the national team lost its second match in the competition with a score of 0:3.

The Azerbaijan national team competes in Group B together with the Austrian and Belgian teams in the Euro-2026 qualifying round.

According to the format of the competition, the other two matches of the teams will take place in August 2025.

A total of 21 teams (7 groups) play at this stage. The group winners and the 5 second-placed teams with the best result will get the right to participate in the European Championship.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation's president is Javid Gurbanov.

For two years in a row, in 2003 and 2004, the Azerbaijani women's volleyball team became the third prize-winner of the international tournament for the Cup of the first President of Russia, Boris Yeltsin.

In 2005, the Azerbaijani women's team became the winner of the European qualifying tournament for the World Grand Prix, which took place in the Azerbaijani city of Guba.

