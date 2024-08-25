Amphibious Aircraft Assists In Combatting Forest Fires In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "BE-200ÇS" amphibious aircraft of the Azerbaijan of Emergency Situations Unit, which was sent to the sister country in order to help fight strong forest fires in Turkey on the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, continues the firefighting operation, Azernews reports.

During the past day, the plane was involved in measures to fight the fire in the forest in the direction of Ushak-Eshme.

Currently, the firefighting operation is ongoing.

Note that forest fires that have been raging in various parts of Turkiye for several days.

Air and ground operations in the Gordes district of Manisa province and the Esme district of Usak province have successfully put out the flames. Currently, efforts are concentrated on cooling down any lingering hot spots in these areas.

Additionally, fires in other parts of the country have also seen partial extinguishment.

