Amphibious Aircraft Assists In Combatting Forest Fires In Turkiye
Date
8/25/2024 5:14:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The "BE-200ÇS" amphibious aircraft of the Azerbaijan Ministry of
Emergency Situations Aviation Unit, which was sent to the sister
country in order to help fight strong forest fires in Turkey on the
instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, continues
the firefighting operation, Azernews reports.
During the past day, the plane was involved in measures to fight
the fire in the forest in the direction of Ushak-Eshme.
Currently, the firefighting operation is ongoing.
Note that forest fires that have been raging in various parts of
Turkiye for several days.
Air and ground operations in the Gordes district of Manisa
province and the Esme district of Usak province have successfully
put out the flames. Currently, efforts are concentrated on cooling
down any lingering hot spots in these areas.
Additionally, fires in other parts of the country have also seen
partial extinguishment.
