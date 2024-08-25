Major US shares close Friday on high note following Fed’s signals of rate cuts

(MENAFN) On Friday, major US stock exchanges experienced a significant rally, closing the session on a high note following signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding a potential interest rate cut in September. The Industrial Average surged by 462 points, or 1.14 percent, ending the day at 41,175. This gain contributed to a weekly increase of 1.3 percent for the blue-chip index. The also saw a notable rise, adding nearly 64 points, or 1.15 percent, to reach 5,634. For the week, the S&P 500 posted a 1.45 percent increase. Meanwhile, the Composite jumped 258 points, or 1.47 percent, closing at 17,877 and recording a weekly gain of 1.4 percent.



The VIX volatility index, commonly known as the "fear index," dropped significantly by 9.6 percent to 15.86, indicating a decrease in market uncertainty. In response to Powell's comments, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell by 1.5 percent to 3.804 percent. The US dollar index also declined by 0.82 percent, settling at 100.68, while the euro strengthened by 0.73 percent against the dollar, reaching USD1.1193.



In the commodities markets, precious metals saw positive movements, with gold prices rising 1.1 percent to USD2,512 per ounce and silver climbing 2.9 percent to USD29.83 per ounce. Oil prices also experienced a boost, with Brent crude increasing by more than 2.3 percent to USD79.00 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rising to USD74.96 per barrel.



Earlier in the day, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming, stating that the "time has come" for an adjustment in monetary policy. Powell emphasized that while the direction for future rate adjustments is clear, the timing and pace of such cuts will be guided by incoming data, the evolving economic outlook, and the balance of associated risks.

MENAFN25082024000045015839ID1108597906