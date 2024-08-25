Feng Tian Restaurant By Qiming Zhang Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced Feng Tian Restaurant by Qiming Zhang as the recipient of the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Qiming Zhang in creating an outstanding interior space that elevates the dining experience.The Silver A' Design Award for Feng Tian Restaurant holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. This recognition showcases the project's alignment with current trends and best practices in interior design, emphasizing the importance of creating spaces that seamlessly blend functionality, aesthetics, and user experience. By setting a high standard for restaurant interior design, Feng Tian Restaurant serves as an inspiration for designers, architects, and hospitality professionals worldwide.Feng Tian Restaurant's interior design stands out for its masterful use of space, materials, and lighting to create a serene and inviting atmosphere. The independent box design offers a sense of privacy and intimacy, allowing diners to fully immerse themselves in the dining experience. The ceiling shape of the atrium and the strategic placement of dark metal iron rods add depth and interest to the space, while the overall wabi-sabi aesthetic, achieved through the use of dim lights, simple wood, and stone elements, creates a sanctuary of tranquility amidst the bustling city.The Silver A' Design Award for Feng Tian Restaurant serves as a testament to Qiming Zhang's exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects by Qiming Zhang and Qiju Mix Space Design Co, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of restaurant interior design. The award also motivates the entire team to continue striving for excellence and setting new standards in the industry.Interested parties may learn more about Feng Tian Restaurant's award-winning design at:About Qiju Mix Space Design CoFounded in 2017, QIJU MIX SPACE DESIGN CO. is a professional organization devoted to the space design of restaurants. We adhere to the concept of“1 + 1 > 2” in order to make the space quickly present personalization. We integrate the design and business, take advantage of the most prominent commercial features of design while returning to the simple language of design itself, so as to let every corner of the design come from the collision of souls in the presented space.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, showcase technical proficiency, and make a positive impact on everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and across all industries, the A' Design Award aims to identify, acknowledge, and celebrate pioneering designs that positively impact society. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate submissions based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing award-winning designs on a global platform, the A' Design Award fosters a culture of design excellence and inspires creators to develop innovative solutions that benefit the world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

