41 Cities In São Paulo State Battle Violent Fires, Emergency Declared

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Wildfires devastate São Paulo, prompting Governor Tarcísio de Freitas to declare a 180-day emergency to address the crisis.



This declaration comes as 41 cities face extreme fire danger after a record-breaking number of fires.



The wildfires, fueled by dry conditions and heatwaves, reached a peak in August with over 3,100 incidents.



In response, the São Paulo Secretary of and unveiled a comprehensive aid package to support affected farmers.



The assistance includes four main initiatives. First, impacted farmers can access up to R$50,000 ($9,000) from the Paulista Agribusiness Expansion Fund (Feap) .



These zero-interest loans will cover emergency expenses and help restore agricultural operations.







Additionally, an emergency decree provides legal protection for farmers, preventing fines by regulatory agencies.



Farmers must obtain this document from their local Agriculture Office to ensure they avoid undue penalties. The state is also focusing on housing recovery.



In partnership with CDHU, the São Paulo Housing and Urban Development Company will integrate affected rural properties into housing programs to speed up rebuilding efforts.



Private sector partnerships will offer discounts on agricultural supplies, aiding farmers in quickly revamping their lands.



Meanwhile, efforts to combat the wildfires involve a coordinated response from the Military Police, Fire Brigade, and Air Force.



Over 7,300 individuals, including professionals and volunteers, mobilize to fight the fires that have already caused significant loss.



This wildfire crisis highlights broader environmental and climate challenges in Brazil. It emphasizes the need for effective policies to mitigate disaster impacts on local communities and economies.



São Paulo's actions demonstrate proactive governance and resilience, serving as a vital model for addressing such emergencies.

