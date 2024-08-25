عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Royal Jordanian Suspends Beirut Flights Due To Current Situation

Royal Jordanian Suspends Beirut Flights Due To Current Situation


8/25/2024 4:53:12 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 25 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian airlines announced the suspension of all flights to and from Beirut today, citing the current circumstances in Lebanon.

MENAFN25082024000117011021ID1108597761


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search