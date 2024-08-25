Inter Milan secures 2-0 win over Lecce in Serie A 2024-25

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Inter Milan, the reigning champions, secured their first victory of the season with a 2-0 home win against Lecce. The match was marked by solid performances from Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu, who both found the back of the net to ensure the three points for Simone Inzaghi’s side. Inter, who had been held to a 2-2 draw by Genoa the previous weekend, showed a commanding presence on the field, and this win allowed them to momentarily top the Serie A table with four points.



Darmian opened the scoring for Inter just five minutes into the match. After the ball took an unexpected bounce in front of him, the defender made no mistake in heading it into the net, giving Inter an early advantage. Later in the game, Calhanoglu extended the lead with a penalty in the 69th minute. The penalty was awarded following a foul by Kialonda Gaspar on Marcus Thuram. Calhanoglu's successful conversion was notable as it marked his 17th successful penalty in Serie A out of 17 attempts.



Inter Milan played without their captain Lautaro Martinez, who was sidelined due to a muscle issue. Despite his absence, the team managed to control the game effectively and secure the win. Lecce, who started their third consecutive Serie A season with a heavy 4-0 defeat against Atalanta, will face Cagliari on August 31 in their next fixture.



In other Serie A action on Saturday, AC Milan suffered an unexpected 2-1 defeat against promoted Parma. Additionally, 10-man Udinese claimed a 2-1 victory over Lazio, and Genoa achieved a 1-0 win against Monza. These results pushed Genoa up to second place in the standings, highlighting a competitive start to the season.

