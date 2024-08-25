Türkiye unveils new regulation to enhance consumer protection in distance sales contracts

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish Trade unveiled a new regulation aimed at enhancing consumer protection in distance sales contracts. This regulation introduces several measures to ensure that consumers can more easily exercise their right to withdraw from purchases made online or through other distance selling methods. Notably, it allows consumers to cancel their contracts via text messages and emails directly on the sellers' platforms. This new provision is part of a broader effort to streamline the withdrawal process and improve transparency in consumer transactions.



The regulation mandates that sellers provide comprehensive preliminary information to consumers. This includes detailed content on mandatory contract terms, forms, and exceptions related to the right of withdrawal, as well as an authorization certificate. By requiring sellers to disclose their contact information, the regulation aims to facilitate smoother communication and reduce potential barriers for consumers seeking to exercise their rights.



A key aspect of the regulation is the requirement for consumers to handwrite the terms and exceptions of the right of withdrawal, ensuring that they fully acknowledge and understand these conditions before finalizing their purchase. This step is intended to prevent misunderstandings and ensure that consumers are fully informed about their rights and obligations.



Furthermore, the new rules address products that are commonly exempt from the right of withdrawal, such as activation codes, by granting consumers the ability to withdraw from such purchases as well. The regulation also introduces stricter measures for obtaining authorization certificates, including a new period defined to prevent sales conducted without proper authorization. If non-compliance with these regulations is detected, revocation of the authorization certificate will be facilitated. The new regulation is set to take effect on January 1, 2025, marking a significant shift in consumer protection practices in Turkey.

