European shares show positive results on Thursday end except France, Italy

(MENAFN) On Thursday, European stock markets ended on a positive note overall, with the exception of France and Italy. The STOXX Europe 600 Index, which encompasses around 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, rose by 1.79 points, equivalent to a 0.35 percent increase. This led the to close at 515.74 points, reflecting a broad-based gain across the region.



In the UK, the FTSE 100 experienced a modest gain of 4.57 points, or 0.06 percent, bringing its final value for the session to 8,288 points. Similarly, Germany's DAX saw a positive movement, adding 44 points, or 0.24 percent, to close at 18,493 points. These increases indicate a generally favorable performance for major European indices on Thursday.



Spain's IBEX 35 emerged as the standout performer of the day, achieving a notable gain of 41 points, or 0.37 percent. This pushed the index to close at 11,156 points, highlighting its strong performance compared to other European indices. Conversely, France's CAC 40 experienced a minor decline, falling by 0.61 points, or 0.01 percent, which resulted in a near-flat finish at 7,524 points.



Italy's FTSE MIB also saw a slight decrease, with a drop of 1.48 points, leading the index to close nearly unchanged at 33,310 points. This decline, though minor, contrasted with the positive movements observed in most other European markets, reflecting a mixed performance within the region on Thursday.

