Oil rates see increase on Friday after Fed’s indications of potential rate cuts

(MENAFN) Oil prices saw an increase on Friday, reversing a previous decline, primarily due to two factors: the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) indications of potential interest rate cuts and the ongoing deadlock in cease-fire negotiations in the Middle East. International benchmark rose by 0.07 percent to USD77.28 per barrel at 10:24 a.m. local time (07:24 GMT), slightly up from the previous session's close of USD77.22. Similarly, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) saw a modest increase of 0.06 percent, reaching USD73.06 per barrel, compared to its prior close of USD73.01.



The rally in oil prices on Friday was influenced by investor anticipation of the Fed's actions. Analysts expect the Fed to cut interest rates by a total of 100 basis points by the end of the year, which could weaken the US dollar against other currencies. This scenario is likely to boost oil demand as a weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for buyers using other currencies. The US dollar index fell by 0.21 percent to 101.30 at 10:00 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), reflecting these expectations.



In addition to the Fed's anticipated moves, ongoing tensions and failed cease-fire negotiations in the Middle East have contributed to the rise in oil prices. The region, which holds a significant portion of the world's oil reserves, is a critical factor in global oil supply concerns. The latest round of negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which concluded on August 16 in Doha, Qatar, ended without an agreement.



The US had proposed a "final bridging proposal" aligned with President Joe Biden’s earlier principles, but disagreements persisted. Hamas has demanded the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a permanent end to the conflict, conditions rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insists on maintaining Israeli troops in Gaza as needed.

