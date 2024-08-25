Number of newly established companies in Türkiye increases 4.2 percent last month

(MENAFN) In July, the number of newly established companies in Türkiye saw a year-on-year increase of 4.2 percent, according to data released by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye on Friday. A total of 9,713 new companies were formed during the month, reflecting a steady growth in business activity despite broader economic challenges.



However, the data also revealed a decline in the formation of foreign-partnered or foreign-funded companies. In July, 681 such companies were launched, a significant drop from the 975 recorded in the same month last year, indicating a potential cooling in foreign investment during this period.



On the other hand, there was a notable reduction in the number of companies going out of business. In July, 2,889 companies ceased operations, which represents a 39.8 percent decrease compared to the same period in the previous year. This sharp decline suggests that fewer businesses are closing down, possibly indicating improved economic stability or resilience among existing companies.



Despite the positive trend in July, the overall number of new companies set up in Türkiye during the first seven months of the year has fallen. The total reached 62,389, marking a 14.5 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, highlighting ongoing challenges in sustaining business growth over a longer term.

