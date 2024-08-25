Global Preventive Medicine Market Size To Worth USD 870.06 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 8.20%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Preventive Size was Valued at USD 395.80 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Preventive Medicine Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 870.06 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Novo Nordisk, Preventive Medical Care Co., Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc., American Institute for Preventive Medicine, Eli Lilly, Preventive Medicine, Incepta Vaccine Ltd., Headlands Research, GlaxoSmithKline, American Board of Preventive Medicine (ABPM), Phoenix Medicine, Abbott Laboratories, Aetna Inc., and Others Key Vendors.

New York, United States , Aug. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Preventive Medicine Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 395.80 Billion in 2023 to USD 870.06 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period 2023-2033.









Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Preventive medicine refers to medical practices and interventions aimed at preventing diseases or conditions from occurring or progressing. It emphasizes preventative interventions including immunizations, screenings, lifestyle changes, and education to lower the risk of sickness or harm in people and populations. The goal is to promote health, increase life expectancy, lower healthcare costs, and improve quality of life through early identification and intervention before diseases manifest or advance to more severe stages. The preventive medicine industry is quickly developing, driven by numerous major factors such as rising healthcare costs and the incidence of chronic diseases, which have prompted a move toward proactive health management to minimize long-term expenditures and improve health outcomes. Technological advances, government initiatives, and legislation enable the integration of preventative healthcare into mainstream medical procedures, increasing accessibility and effectiveness. However, the preventive medicine market faces several challenges that could stymie its growth and effectiveness, including high initial costs of preventive measures, limited access to healthcare services in certain regions, and difficulties in changing individual behaviors and lifestyles that are critical to preventive health.

Browse key industry insights spread across 215 pages with 121 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Preventive Medicine Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Early Detection and Screening, Personalized Medicine, Chronic Disease Management Technologies, Occupational Medicine, Aerospace Medicine), By Distribution Channels (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The early detection and screening segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the preventive medicine market is classified into early detection and screening, personalized medicine, chronic disease management technologies, occupational medicine, and aerospace medicine. Among these, the early detection and screening segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. This segment's leadership is driven by its crucial role in detecting health hazards and diseases in their early stages, allowing for timely intervention and improved patient outcomes. Advances in screening technology, including imaging techniques and genetic testing, improve the segment's effectiveness and uptake.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the distribution channels, the preventive medicine market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. The hospital segment is characterized by comprehensive healthcare services such as immunizations, screenings, diagnostic testing, and wellness programs, which appeal to patients seeking integrated preventative care. Hospitals' specialized facilities, modern medical technology, and established reputation boost patient confidence in getting preventative healthcare services.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the preventive medicine market over the forecast period .

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the preventive medicine market over the forecast period. The North America is propelled by its modern healthcare infrastructure, significant emphasis on preventative healthcare practices, and supportive government regulations. The region benefits from considerable healthcare spending, encouraging innovation in medical technologies and tailored medicine solutions that improve preventative healthcare effectiveness.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the preventive medicine market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific area is credited to rising healthcare expenditures, which are being driven by economic growth, allowing for greater investment in preventative healthcare throughout the region. Rising public awareness of the necessity of preventative measures, supported by government initiatives and public health campaigns, drives demand.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the preventive medicine market include Novo Nordisk, Preventive Medical Health Care Co., Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc., American Institute for Preventive Medicine, Eli Lilly, Preventive Medicine, Incepta Vaccine Ltd., Headlands Research, GlaxoSmithKline, American Board of Preventive Medicine (ABPM), Phoenix Medicine, Abbott Laboratories, Aetna Inc., and Others Key Vendors.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In January 2024 , IHI launched a new interdisciplinary program to transform Alzheimer's disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment.

In September 2023 , The Andhra Pradesh government inaugurated Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, a new healthcare project that will provide treatment to those in need at their home.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the preventive medicine market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Preventive Medicine Market, By Type



Early Detection and Screening

Personalized Medicine

Chronic Disease Management Technologies

Occupational Medicine Aerospace Medicine

Global Preventive Medicine Market, By Distribution Channels



Hospitals

Clinics Others

Global Preventive Medicine Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Insulin Pump Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Pumps (Tethered Pumps and Consumables), By Disease Indication (Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy and Retail & Online Pharmacy), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Precision Diagnostics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Genetic Tests, Esoteric Tests, and Others), By Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Immunology, Neurology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, and Homecare), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Polymer Type (Natural Polymers and Synthetic Polymers), By Method (Microencapsulation, Macroencapsulation, and Nanoencapsulation), By Application (Drug Delivery and Cell Transplantation), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Contraceptive Drugs Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Oral (Combined Contraceptives and Progestin-only Pills), Injectable, and Patches), By Distribution channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel and NGOs, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter