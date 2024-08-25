The 13Th Ningde UNESCO Global Geopark Culture & Tourism Festival Grandly Opens In Zhouning, Ningde

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The 13th Ningde UNESCO Global Geopark Culture & Festival grandly opened in the Carp Brook scenic area of Zhouning County on the evening of August 23, attracting many elite figures to gather in Zhouning and appreciate the beautiful sceneries, geological wonders, and folk of Ningde.







This event covers six major sections, including the opening of the Puyuan Style Street, the opening ceremony, an investment promotion conference, the life experience in the“Natural Air-Conditioned Town, Refreshing Zhouning,” the publicity and promotion event themed“Zhouning in the Clouds, See the World from a Different Altitude,” and a volcanic geopark exchange meeting. It unveiled Ningde's digital cultural and tourism achievements and ten measures to enhance cultural and tourism consumption, a series of activities themed“Travel with the Competitions,” a bilingual promotional video for wooden arch bridges and She ethnic group culture, as well as the cultural and tourism brand of Zhouning County. There were also an art performance and the flag handover ceremony of the Ningde UNESCO Global Geopark Culture & Tourism Festival. That evening, activities also included a folk custom caijie parade, and an innovative immersive performance“Night Tour of Carp Brook.” Amidst the stunning night light show, traditional Chinese music, a Hanfu fashion show, intangible cultural heritage operas, and bench dragon dance were presented, allowing the audience to seek a rare relaxation and romance amidst the interplay of light and shadow!







The 13th Ningde UNESCO Global Geopark Culture & Tourism Festival is themed“Refreshing Fujian, Ningde Framed by Mountains and Seas, Zhouning in the Clouds.” During the festival, the Ningde Cultural and Tourism Investment Promotion Conference will be held to introduce the city's cultural and tourism resources and key investment projects, with some key cultural and tourism projects being signed on-site. The Volcanic Geopark Exchange Meeting will also be held, with more than 70 government officials, experts, scholars, and representatives from organizations at home and abroad gathering to provide suggestions for the sustainable development of global geoparks.







It is learned that the event will last until August 26. It aims to promote the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism economy, further enhance the brand of“Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road”, and help Fujian become a world-renowned tourist destination.