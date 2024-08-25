Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To President Of Uruguay
8/25/2024 4:03:07 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
