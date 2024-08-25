Israeli Occupation Most Intensive Bombardment On Southern Lebanon Causes Casualties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), reported, Sunday, that intense Israeli drone strikes on the South of Lebanon killed a civilian and others.

The agency added that tens of ruthless by the Israeli occupation forces have targeted many cities and villages in Lebanon.

The heavy strikes on Sunday included the towns and villages of Houla, Aadchit El Qsair and Touline, as well as the outskirts of Deir Mimas, Tallouseh, Bani Haiyyan, Qabrikha, Touline, Zibqin and Yater.

Since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in Gaza last October, the Southern Lebanese border has witnessed daily military aggressions between the Israeli occupation forces and the resistance. (end)

