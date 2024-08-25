Jumbo Electronics Establishes Base In Manateq Logistics Park

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Home and Electronic Centre (Jumbo Electronics), a leader in innovative product solutions, has established the centralised warehouse, service centre, experience center and staff accommodation at Manateq Logistic Park in Birkat Al Awamer.



Spanning across a vast plot area of 25,000sqm, the project's built-up area of 24,774sqm comprises the main warehouse building, featuring a logistic division covering 12,500sqm, has nine dock levelers and one ramp with rolling shutter systems to facilitate efficient loading and unloading processes through automated materials handling through VNA and related machineries for an improved operation.



The warehouse area, with the completion of its first phase, covers 50% of the space with the racking system that has a storage capacity of 10,000 cubic meters. Upon completion of Phase 2 of the racking system, the total storage capacity will expand to 20,000 cubic meters.



“This project signifies our dedication to excellence and innovation in the service and logistical sector. We are excited about the opportunities it presents for enhancing operational efficiency and meeting the evolving needs of our clients," said Sajed Suliman, vice chairman and managing director – Jumbo Electronics.



Its service centre, office area, and spare parts store -- spanning 4,000sqm -- are designed to cater to diverse after-sales operational needs. Additionally, the spare parts stacking area of 850sqm ensures optimal organisation and management of essential components.



The project includes ancillary buildings to support staff and visitors. Executive staff accommodation offers high-end amenities, while worker staff accommodation provides functional living spaces. Additional facilities include a comfortable drivers' waiting room, prayer rooms and a guard room.



The project includes a substation equipped with two 1,600kW oil-type transformers, standby generator, and FM-200 exhaust system, ensuring a reliable power supply. For water management, the site has a domestic water tank with a capacity of 300 cubic meters and an underground storm water tank with a capacity of 250 cubic meters. The fire water tank, with a capacity of 1,000 cubic meters, provides a 60-minute backup for the firefighting system, ensuring robust safety measures.



"The centralised warehouse, service centre, experience center and staff accommodation project aligns with our vision of driving sustainable development and economic growth in the country. As we forge ahead, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering excellence and setting new benchmarks in the service and logistical infrastructure in Qatar and beyond," said C V Rappai, director and chief executive officer - Jumbo Electronics.

