Amir Issues Decree Appointing Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Endowments And Islamic Affairs

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Tuesday the decree No. 47 of 2024, appointing HE Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Thani as Undersecretary of the of Endowments and Islamic Affairs. The decree is effective starting from the date of its issuance and is to be published in the official gazette.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.