Qatar Athletes Leave For Paris Paralympic Games

8/25/2024 3:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar squad left for France on Wednesday to take part in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games set to take place from August 28-September 9. The Paralympics will involve 4,400 athletes in 19 venues.

Gulf Times

