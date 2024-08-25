Amir, Blinken Discuss Gaza Mediation Efforts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed with Secretary of State of the friendly US Antony Blinken the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, along with the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip.

This came during a phone call received by His Highness the Amir Tday from the Secretary of State of the friendly United States of America, during which they also discussed the close strategic ties between the two friendly countries.

