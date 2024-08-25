Qatar Rail Hosts Students At Doha Metro

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its ongoing commitment to social responsibility, Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) hosted four field visits for students and children from various local and international entities at the Doha Metro network.

The visitors learned about the metro system, its operations, and the role it plays in promoting sustainable and eco-friendly in Qatar and the importance of efficient public transportation in urban mobility and connectivity.

There were two field visits for participants from Aspire Summer Camp. The children had the opportunity to explore the metro system and visit the Sport City and Msheireb stations. Another visit was organised for participants of Al Khor Sports Club Summer Camp. They explored the Doha Metro network, visiting Lusail QNB and Msheireb stations.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Airways, Qatar Rail hosted a field visit for a group of international students from Zimbabwe. The participants had the chance to explore the metro network and visit the National Museum of Qatar and Msheireb stations.

Throughout these visits, participants were given the opportunity to learn about the Doha Metro's operations and the network's commitment to providing an integrated, reliable, and sustainable travel experience.

During the 2023-2024 academic year, Qatar Rail in collaboration with its partners and several schools, hosted a series of educational school visits for students at the Doha Metro network.

The company plans to resume this programme in the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year. Schools interested in participating in the school visits program can coordinate by contacting Qatar Rail's Communication and Public Relations Department.

